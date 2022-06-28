Donald E. Tebo, Sr., 78, of Hopkinton

Donald E. Tebo, Sr., 78, of 2392 State Highway 11B, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Rochester General Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Tebo, Sr., 78, of 2392 State Highway 11B, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Rochester General Hospital.

Donald was born on March 24, 1944 in Newton Falls, son of the late Ernest and Maisie (Bullock) Tebo. He was a graduate of Clifton-Fine Central School and served in the US Air Force for 4 years until his honorable discharge. He married Keitha E. Chase on April 7, 1973, in Massena. Keitha predeceased him on April 24, 2018.

Don was Past President of the Tri-Town Rescue Squad and former Chief of the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Department. He was the maintenance man for McDonald’s Corp. in Potsdam for many years and served as Town Judge for Hopkinton for 17 years. He was a Square Dance Caller for various dance groups, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and golfing. He was a very handy man and loved to help others with projects and repairs.

He is survived by his four children, Dennis (Jennifer Foote) Tebo of Parishville; Lisa Curry of Hopkinton; Donald (Dawn Baber) Tebo, Jr. of Parishville and Laurie (Matthew) Wargo of Brasher Falls; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents Ernest and Maisie, and wife Keitha, Donald was predeceased by two sisters Sally Hanley and Shirley Kirk; and his son-in-law Allen Curry; and his beloved dog Roulette.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, Wednesday July 6 11-1PM, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial for both Don and Keitha will be held following the service, at the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

