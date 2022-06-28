Fire interrupts primary voting at election site

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Flames broke out at the Champion Fire Hall Tuesday afternoon, forcing the polling place there to move its Primary Day voting.

According to the West Carthage Fire Department, which operates the hall, one person was voting at the time.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Voting continued outdoors for a short time. Then the polling place moved inside the Town of Champion Highway Department building next door.

The fire equipment in the fire hall was undamaged in the fire.

7 News will update this story when we get more information.

