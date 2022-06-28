Advertisement

Fire interrupts primary voting at election site

Voting equipment is moved out of the Champion Fire Hall after a blaze broke out in the building
Voting equipment is moved out of the Champion Fire Hall after a blaze broke out in the building(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Flames broke out at the Champion Fire Hall Tuesday afternoon, forcing the polling place there to move its Primary Day voting.

According to the West Carthage Fire Department, which operates the hall, one person was voting at the time.

Everyone got out of the building safely.

Voting continued outdoors for a short time. Then the polling place moved inside the Town of Champion Highway Department building next door.

The fire equipment in the fire hall was undamaged in the fire.

7 News will update this story when we get more information.

