OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Marlene E. Smith, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. There will be a reception at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following the graveside service. Mrs. Smith passed away on January 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.