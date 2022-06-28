Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, of Lowville

Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, formerly of the Markowski Road, Lowville, died on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, formerly of the Markowski Road, Lowville, died on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls after a brief illness.

Katherine was born on May 28, 1934 in the town of Montague the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Sesock) Repak. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950. She worked in medical records at Mercy Hospital in Watertown until she married Ernest Bernat on June 20, 1953 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Katherine and Ernest moved to the O’Brien Road in the Town of Harrisburg where they purchased the family farm. They sold their dairy farm in 1991 and built their retirement home on the Markowski Road in Lowville. Katie worked for Brantingham Post Office as Postmaster Relief from 1993 until it was sold.

She is survived by her three children, Dean Bernat of Branford, CT; Terry (Lora) Bernat of Rochester; and Eileen (Philip) Zehr of Canastota; her six grandchildren, Lindsey Zehr; Jessica Zehr and her husband Alex Biegler; Kimberly Zehr; George Bernat, Henry Bernat and Mary Bernat; one great granddaughter, Ada Biegler; three siblings, John Repak, Madeline Pitcher and Irene Lehman; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Ernest in 2002, her son Randy in 2018, six sisters, Mary Doviak, Helen Toth, Anna Petrus, Alice Chambers, Martha McDonald, and Eva R. Millard, two brothers, Nicholas Repak and infant brother, Anthony Repak.

Katie was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a member of the hospitality committee, she was a member of the St. Mary’s Ladies Auxiliary, she served on the Home Economics Cooperative Extension Committee, the Harrisburg Town Planning Board and was a longtime volunteer of the LCGH Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing cards, cross country skiing, spending time at camp but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family.

A funeral Mass for family and friends will be said on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Memorials in Katherine’s name may be made to: Lewis County Office for the Aging, PO Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367

