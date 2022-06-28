Advertisement

Laura L. Clary, 99, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Laura passed away peacefully on June, 27, 2022.
Laura passed away peacefully on June, 27, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Laura L. Clary, 99 a resident of the Massena Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon John Levison presiding.  Laura passed away peacefully on June, 27, 2022. 

Laura is survived by three sons, Douglas (Sylvia) Clary, Indiana; John “Jack” (Lisa) Clary, Norwood; Edward (Danielle) Clary, Norwood; several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Jean McGinnis, Norfolk. 

Laura was pre-deceased by her husband Francis L. “Pete” Clary, a son, Dennis Clary and her siblings Roy, Lenard, Mark, Doris, Ethel and an infant sister.

Born in Norwood, NY on June 22, 1923 to the late Arthur J. and Rose Anna Dufore Oakes, Laura graduated from Norwood High School and married Francis L. Clary on April 28, 1942.  He later passed away on April 20, 1991.  Laura was a devoted homemaker and faithful communicant of St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood.  She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America and was an advocate for Right to Life.  In her free time, Laura enjoyed bowling and spending time outdoors with her family and hunting. 

Memorial donations in Laura’s memory can be made to St. Andrew’s Church, Norwood and condolences and memories may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . 

The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Laura L. Clary.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Margaret C. (Stevens) Smith, 78, of Winthrop NY, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022,...
Margaret C. (Stevens) Smith, 78, of Winthrop
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Philip A. Lord Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 25th. He was 83...
Philip A. Lord Sr., 83, of Mannsville
Candles
Graveside Services: Marlene E. Smith, 66, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Donald E. Tebo, Sr., 78, of 2392 State Highway 11B, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the...
Donald E. Tebo, Sr., 78, of Hopkinton
A Celebration of Life for retired veterinarian Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, a resident of South...
Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, of South Colton and formerly of Norfolk
Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, formerly of the Markowski Road, Lowville, died on Sunday morning,...
Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, of Lowville
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Union: Ogdensburg hospital never properly trained workers targeted for layoffs
Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh, and Perry Golden
Primary will decide outcome of Jefferson County sheriff race
Voting equipment is moved out of the Champion Fire Hall after a blaze broke out in the building
Fire interrupts primary voting at election site