Laura L. Clary, 99, of Norwood

Laura passed away peacefully on June, 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Laura L. Clary, 99 a resident of the Massena Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon John Levison presiding. Laura passed away peacefully on June, 27, 2022.

Laura is survived by three sons, Douglas (Sylvia) Clary, Indiana; John “Jack” (Lisa) Clary, Norwood; Edward (Danielle) Clary, Norwood; several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Jean McGinnis, Norfolk.

Laura was pre-deceased by her husband Francis L. “Pete” Clary, a son, Dennis Clary and her siblings Roy, Lenard, Mark, Doris, Ethel and an infant sister.

Born in Norwood, NY on June 22, 1923 to the late Arthur J. and Rose Anna Dufore Oakes, Laura graduated from Norwood High School and married Francis L. Clary on April 28, 1942. He later passed away on April 20, 1991. Laura was a devoted homemaker and faithful communicant of St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America and was an advocate for Right to Life. In her free time, Laura enjoyed bowling and spending time outdoors with her family and hunting.

Memorial donations in Laura’s memory can be made to St. Andrew’s Church, Norwood and condolences and memories may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Laura L. Clary.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.