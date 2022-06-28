Lewis County Fair kicks off next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair will celebrate its 201st year when it opens next month.

The fair will be held July 19-23 at the fairgrounds in Lowville and will feature plenty of fan favorites such as the cheese auction, truck pull, pig racing, carnival rides, food, and fireworks.

Farm animals also take center stage as the fair celebrates the importance of the agriculture industry.

The band Lonestar will perform at the fairgrounds.

New this year are a mullet contest and puzzle contest.

