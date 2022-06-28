Margaret C. (Stevens) Smith, 78, of Winthrop NY, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home after a courageous health battle, surrounded by her loving family who meant the world to her. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Margaret C. (Stevens) Smith, 78, of Winthrop NY, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home after a courageous health battle, surrounded by her loving family who meant the world to her.

She was born on November 17, 1943, in Copiague, NY, daughter of the late Francis W. and Agnes C. Stevens, of Wilmington, MA. She spent her younger years in MA and graduated from Tewksbury High School in Tewksbury MA. Margaret started her family in MA with her, late ex-husband Robert K. Smith but later moved to NY where Robert’s family resides.

Prior to retiring, Margaret worked as a home health care aid for Cerebral Palsy for many years where she enjoyed caring for people.

Prior to her health battle most nights you could find her playing cards with friends and drinking her Quik Chocolate Milk. She enjoyed watching all sports whether it be football, hockey or baseball, but was an avid New England Sports fan, especially her NE Patriots. She would often call her sons and brother to talk about the games. She has always had a love of animals especially her birds and her dog Aggie who passed last year. Let us not forget her love of Elvis, all things Elvis. She loved being outside surrounded by flowers and enjoying the nice weather. Margaret especially loved and cherished her family above all. She would often talk about her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children, Cheryl Dissottle of Winthrop NY, Robert Smith of Wilmington, MA, Scott Smith and his wife Christine of Hudson, NH, her grandchildren, Danielle Dissottle, Derek Dissottle and his wife Taylor, Madelyn Smith and Paul Smith, her great grandchildren, Riley Gibson, Cheyanne Gibson, Payslee Dissottle, Harper Dissottle and Kileli Ward. Also surviving Margaret are her siblings, Karen White of Salem NH, Francis Stevens and his wife Maureen of Wilmington, MA, brother and sister in-laws, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Margaret was the loving mother of the late Susan Smith and the grandmother of the late Kayla Dissottle and John Butler. She is also the sister of the late Patricia Dudley and sister in-law of the late Paul White.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Margaret on Tuesday July 5th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Hammill Funeral Home, 653 State Highway 11C, Winthrop, NY 13697. A Prayer Service will conclude the celebration at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

