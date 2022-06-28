Advertisement

Microcredentials available at JCC

Microcredentials at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering microcredentials.

Tim LaMay is a technical specialist with JCC’s Enrollment Services. He says microcredentials are a way to explore a new career field without committing to a degree program.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Microcredentials are available for health care, hospitality and tourism, business, and technology. Participants will receive a digital badge that they can attach to their resumes or online professional profiles.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/apply. You can also call 315-786-2437.

