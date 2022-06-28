Ogdensburg appoints acting fire chief

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg has appointed an acting fire chief.

He’s Kenneth Stull, who most recently served as assistant fire chief.

A news release from the city said his appointment went into effect on June 20 and that a nationwide search to find a permanent fire chief will soon begin.

Earlier this month, lawmakers voted against making City Manager Stephen Jellie the permanent chief. Jellie had been chief since July 2020.

Stull is a native of Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1995.

He attended SUNY Canton and received an AAS Degree in the Individual Study of Trades becoming certified in Electrical Maintenance & Construction and Heating and Plumbing where he was then employed by UA Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

In 2000, Stull became a firefighter with the city of Ogdensburg, graduating from the New York State Fire Academy in 2001.

He was promoted to fire captain and municipal training instructor in 2008.

In 2013, Stull was promoted to assistant fire chief.

During his career with the fire department, he has held various responsibilities including, training officer, team leader of the St. Lawrence County Hazmat Team, and safety officer of the Confine Space Rescue Team.

Stull holds many national certifications including Firefighter 1 & 2, Fire Officer 1 & 2, Fire Instructor 1 & 2 and New York State certifications that include Advanced Hazmat Technician, Confine Space Rescue Technician, NYS EMT-D, NYS Code Enforcement Officer, Advance Open Water Diver, and CPR Instructor.

