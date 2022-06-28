Ogdensburg police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at old cheese plant

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday’s fire at a former cheese plant in the city.

Officials said Tuesday the cause of the blaze is suspicious.

“So next steps are, we are going to be doing neighborhood canvases, checking for any video surveillance from the area to assist in the investigation. The fire is suspicious in nature and it is still under investigation at this point,” said Sergeant Ryan Polniak, Ogdensburg Police Department.

A portion of the abandoned building at the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue was heavily damaged by flames.

Crews were busy Tuesday tearing down the damaged section.

Firefighters were called to the scene late Monday afternoon as thick black smoke filled the air above the building.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said the property has no power, heat, or working machinery. He added that the building has historically been targeted because it is abandoned.

There were no injuries reported.

City officials say the old plant was cleared of hazardous chemicals in 2020 and now the goal is to tear down the entire building.

