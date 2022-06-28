Advertisement

Ogdensburg police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at old cheese plant

The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday's "suspicious" fire at a former...
The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday's "suspicious" fire at a former cheese plant in the city.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday’s fire at a former cheese plant in the city.

Officials said Tuesday the cause of the blaze is suspicious.

“So next steps are, we are going to be doing neighborhood canvases, checking for any video surveillance from the area to assist in the investigation. The fire is suspicious in nature and it is still under investigation at this point,” said Sergeant Ryan Polniak, Ogdensburg Police Department.

A portion of the abandoned building at the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue was heavily damaged by flames.

Crews were busy Tuesday tearing down the damaged section.

Firefighters were called to the scene late Monday afternoon as thick black smoke filled the air above the building.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said the property has no power, heat, or working machinery. He added that the building has historically been targeted because it is abandoned.

There were no injuries reported.

City officials say the old plant was cleared of hazardous chemicals in 2020 and now the goal is to tear down the entire building.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Voting equipment is moved out of the Champion Fire Hall after a blaze broke out in the building
Fire interrupts primary voting at election site
Kenneth Stull
Ogdensburg appoints acting fire chief
Police lights
2 face several drug charges in Lewis County
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
116th Assembly hopefuls cast primary ballots