Philip A. Lord Sr., 83, of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Lord Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 25th. He was 83 years old.

Born December 4, 1938, in Syracuse, NY he was the son to the late Niles and Grace Cobb Lord.

Philip enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 earning an honorable discharge in 1959. He worked for 35 years as a truck driver for various businesses.

Surviving is his wife, Mary (Charlotte) Lord, Carthage, his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Karen Lord, Canastota, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his son Philip, Jr., 2 brothers, Alfred and Carl Lord, 2 sisters Eleanor Saunders and Lydia Smith.

It was his wishes to be cremated and not have any services.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

