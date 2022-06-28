Advertisement

Primary will decide outcome of Jefferson County sheriff race

Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh, and Perry Golden
Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh, and Perry Golden(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County residents will vote for their new sheriff.

All three candidates are touting their experience for being the best man for the job. But each one has a different idea of what issues they want to tackle first if elected.

Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh, and Perry Golden are the three Republican candidates running to be the next Jefferson County sheriff.

Barnett worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, retiring in 2013. He’s been working part-time for the county district attorney and as an investigator for the public defender ever since. Barnett says he wants to put deputies and corrections officers in a position to succeed.

“Let’s take a good look at the training. I think training is important. The better training that is given to the staff, I think the better we are in liability and confidence builders on the street,” he said.

Delosh has worked for several different Jefferson County village forces and was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in 2003. He says he wants to bring D.A.R.E. programs back into schools, speed up the pistol permit process, and tackle the opioid crisis.

“To me, that’s the biggest issue that I’m seeing in the county right now. And with me being on the road, I’m dealing with a lot of those every day,” said Delosh.

Golden has been working with the sheriff’s office for two decades and has been with the drug task force for the past 17 years. He wants to speed up the pistol permit process too, recruit and retain more police and corrections officers, and clean up the streets.

“Too often now, we’re making drug busts, felony drug busts, we’re getting people arraigned and we’re just turning them loose again,” said Golden.

All three candidates are looking to replace Colleen O’Neill who is not running for a third term as sheriff.

Since there aren’t any Democrats running in the race, the winner of the primary will become the new sheriff in 2023.

See our rundown of primary races.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Union: Ogdensburg hospital never properly trained workers targeted for layoffs
Voting equipment is moved out of the Champion Fire Hall after a blaze broke out in the building
Fire interrupts primary voting at election site
Kenneth Stull
Ogdensburg appoints acting fire chief