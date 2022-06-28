Primary will decide outcome of Jefferson County sheriff race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County residents will vote for their new sheriff.

All three candidates are touting their experience for being the best man for the job. But each one has a different idea of what issues they want to tackle first if elected.

Pete Barnett, Gerald Delosh, and Perry Golden are the three Republican candidates running to be the next Jefferson County sheriff.

Barnett worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, retiring in 2013. He’s been working part-time for the county district attorney and as an investigator for the public defender ever since. Barnett says he wants to put deputies and corrections officers in a position to succeed.

“Let’s take a good look at the training. I think training is important. The better training that is given to the staff, I think the better we are in liability and confidence builders on the street,” he said.

Delosh has worked for several different Jefferson County village forces and was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in 2003. He says he wants to bring D.A.R.E. programs back into schools, speed up the pistol permit process, and tackle the opioid crisis.

“To me, that’s the biggest issue that I’m seeing in the county right now. And with me being on the road, I’m dealing with a lot of those every day,” said Delosh.

Golden has been working with the sheriff’s office for two decades and has been with the drug task force for the past 17 years. He wants to speed up the pistol permit process too, recruit and retain more police and corrections officers, and clean up the streets.

“Too often now, we’re making drug busts, felony drug busts, we’re getting people arraigned and we’re just turning them loose again,” said Golden.

All three candidates are looking to replace Colleen O’Neill who is not running for a third term as sheriff.

Since there aren’t any Democrats running in the race, the winner of the primary will become the new sheriff in 2023.

