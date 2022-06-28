Advertisement

Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, of South Colton and formerly of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for retired veterinarian Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, a resident of South Colton and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Norfolk United Methodist Church.  Friends and family are encouraged to come and share a remembrance of Bob.  A private family burial will follow at Bixby Cemetery. 

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise; his two daughters, Mindy Bixby and Leigh Rodriguez, and his beloved grandchildren, Mollie (Zack) Cleveland and Bowen, Tate and Neiva Rodriguez, all of Canton.  Bob is also survived by his three siblings, Beth (John) Davis of Fletcher, NC, Joel (Jennifer Baird) Bixby of Lisbon NY, Roy (Jennifer Hazen) Bixby of Malta, NY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Donald and Irene McGee Bixby of Norfolk. 

Memorial donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Help Sami Kick Cancer, 5905 CR 27, Canton, NY 13617.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert O. “Bob” Bixby.

