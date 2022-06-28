Spoker Ride celebrates milestone

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 20th year for a popular bicycle ride.

Spoker Ride organizers Jeff Wood and Steve Wood say they need both riders and volunteers to sign up.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Spoker Ride is Saturday, July 30. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the first race gets underway at 8:30 a.m.

There’s a 10-mile family ride and more-competitive 30- and 50-mile rides. The courses start and end in Sackets Harbor.

Proceeds go to the Volunteer Transportation Center and the American Cancer Society.

You can register and find out more at spokerride.net. You can also call 315-783-6258.

