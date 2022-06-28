Advertisement

St. Lawrence County legislators get 1st look at foster care report

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The law firm St. Lawrence County hired to investigate its Department of Social Services presented some of its findings to lawmakers Monday night.

This comes in response to allegations of the county paying DSS workers more for fostering children and retaliating against foster families.

A representative from the Bonadio Group said the caseload for DSS workers was in line with state recommendations.

There was, however, unsatisfactory documentation. Some notes weren’t reported in a timely fashion while others were unclear on where children were being placed.

The firm recommended creating a conflict-of-interest policy -- because of the small, rural population across the large county -- and putting policies and procedures in writing that all workers must follow.

New DSS Commissioner Joseph Seeber says there’s always room for improvement and they’re already working to implement some of these changes.

The law firm’s full report should be released at the county’s operations committee meeting in July.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Billing errors leading Ogdensburg’s hospital to cut staff, outsource work

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Becoming sunny & staying comfortable
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
Primary Day in the north country
Primary Day
Thompson Park pool closed