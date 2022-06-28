Advertisement

Town of Watertown water main breaks - again

Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown
Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break hits the town of Watertown again, just one day after it was fixed.

Crews were working Tuesday to replace the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road that affects customers along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, county routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive, and Summit Drive.

Town officials say the water main was temporarily fixed Monday but is now being fully replaced. Officials say it will be a lengthy process but hope it will be replaced by the end of the day Tuesday.

The initial break happened Sunday, leaving many businesses and Samaritan’s Summit Village without running water.

Some businesses are affected by the water main break.

Appointments at Samaritan Orthopedics, Urology, and Pulmonology will be rescheduled.

Town officials say they want to thank businesses and customers for their patience. They say they will keep 7 News updated with any further information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Police lights
2 face several drug charges in Lewis County
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district, in 2022.
116th Assembly hopefuls cast primary ballots
Microcredentials at JCC
Microcredentials available at JCC
2020 Spoker Ride
Spoker Ride celebrates milestone