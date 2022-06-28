Town of Watertown water main breaks - again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break hits the town of Watertown again, just one day after it was fixed.

Crews were working Tuesday to replace the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road that affects customers along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, county routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive, and Summit Drive.

Town officials say the water main was temporarily fixed Monday but is now being fully replaced. Officials say it will be a lengthy process but hope it will be replaced by the end of the day Tuesday.

The initial break happened Sunday, leaving many businesses and Samaritan’s Summit Village without running water.

Some businesses are affected by the water main break.

Appointments at Samaritan Orthopedics, Urology, and Pulmonology will be rescheduled.

Town officials say they want to thank businesses and customers for their patience. They say they will keep 7 News updated with any further information.

