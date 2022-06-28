Advertisement

Union: Ogdensburg hospital never properly trained workers targeted for layoffs

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Updated: 30 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The union representing 41 employees being laid off in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s billing center says don’t blame the workers.

The Ogdensburg hospital announced the job cuts Monday, saying 2 years’ worth of billing deficiencies have seriously undermined the hospital’s financial position.

Claxton decided that billing for the hospital would be outsourced.

The workers are represented by Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union.

The SEIU is pushing back, saying the workers were never properly trained by hospital managers.

“Our employees are absolutely not at fault and we have been providing the administration information throughout the last 2 years that needs to be corrected and they have continuously refused to do so. The administration has also told our workers that they will provide training, that they would all be retrained, and that has not happened in the last 2 years,” said Mary Wilsie, Local 1199 SEIU Upstate area director.

Wilsie says the union is fighting for the best severance packages for the 41 workers while also still trying to prevent the job cuts from happening in the first place.

