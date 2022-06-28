Advertisement

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Tuesday.

The original 1993 cult classic saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospitals
Money
Massena AMVETS’ finance officer allegedly stole $44K from group
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Billing errors leading Ogdensburg’s hospital to cut staff, outsource work

Latest News

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up....
Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says
Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown
Town of Watertown water main breaks - again
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation