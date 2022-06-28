What’s going on at Watertown’s Farm & Craft Market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks, handmade crafts, local produce, flowers, snacks, wine and more! It’s all part of the Watertown Farm & Craft Market.

The market is held each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Washington and Sterling streets.

Kayla Perry, president & CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about some of the extras offered this year. Watch her interview above.

There’s live music each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting July 6, there will be dance performances some weeks in July and August from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The Watertown City Fire Department will bring one of its trucks some weeks to teach fire safety.

For more information, visit www.watertownfarmandcraft.com or call 315-788-4400.

