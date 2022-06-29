Advertisement

Adventures in Space - ONNY

Four Concerts through the North Country -
June 30-July 3
June 30-July 3(Orchestra of Northern New York)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join the Orchestra as we celebrate our veterans, July 4th, and the world’s fascination with space. Featured music for this program includes Finlandia, America the Beautiful, Armed Forces Salute, 1812 Overture as well as selections from Star Trek, Apollo 13, Star Wars, The Planets, Stars and Stripes and more!

Conductor Kenneth Andrews

June 30, Watertown NY, July 1, Paul Smith’s College, July 2 TI Park, July 3 Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, Potsdam

Thursday, June 30, 2022 - 8:00pm

Free concert

Thompson Park Watertown , NY

Friday, July 1, 2022 - 7:00pm

Free Concert at Paul Smith’s College

7777 NY-30

12970 Paul Smiths , NY

Saturday, July 2, 2022 - 7:00pm

Thousand Island Park, Private Performance

Thousand Island Park

42822 St. Lawrence Avenue

13692 Thousand Island Park , NY

Sunday, July 3, 2022 - 7:30pm

Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

13676 Potsdam , NY

