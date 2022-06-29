Adventures in Space - ONNY
Four Concerts through the North Country -
Join the Orchestra as we celebrate our veterans, July 4th, and the world’s fascination with space. Featured music for this program includes Finlandia, America the Beautiful, Armed Forces Salute, 1812 Overture as well as selections from Star Trek, Apollo 13, Star Wars, The Planets, Stars and Stripes and more!
Conductor Kenneth Andrews
June 30, Watertown NY, July 1, Paul Smith’s College, July 2 TI Park, July 3 Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, Potsdam
Thursday, June 30, 2022 - 8:00pm
Free concert
Thompson Park Watertown , NY
Friday, July 1, 2022 - 7:00pm
Free Concert at Paul Smith’s College
7777 NY-30
12970 Paul Smiths , NY
Saturday, July 2, 2022 - 7:00pm
Thousand Island Park, Private Performance
Thousand Island Park
42822 St. Lawrence Avenue
13692 Thousand Island Park , NY
Sunday, July 3, 2022 - 7:30pm
Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music
13676 Potsdam , NY
