Autopsy: actress Mary Mara accidentally drowned

Drowning
Drowning(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The death of actress Mary Mara has been ruled an accident.

The 61-year-old drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent.

Troopers said they responded to 33753 Old Farm Road shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, where they, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, found Mara’s body in the river.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mara’s death was an accident due to asphyxiation and water drowning.

According to troopers, Mara had been visiting her sister in the town of Cape Vincent.

According to IMDb, Mara was a Syracuse native who appeared in television shows such as “ER”, “NYPD Blue” and “Law & Order”. Her movie credits also include “Mr. Saturday Night”, “True Colors” and “Blue Steel”.

