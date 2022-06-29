Advertisement

Barbara A. Young, 81, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Barbara A. Young, age 81, passed away in her home on Monday, June 27, 2022.
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Young, age 81, passed away in her home on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Born on February 7, 1941, in Syracuse, New York, to Thomas M. and Elizabeth A. (Burns) McNeil.  Barbara grew up in Syracuse and worked for a brief time at the phone company as a switchboard operator, often remarking how she enjoyed that job, she later moved to the North Country and eventually settled in Harrisville.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and she loved to crochet, knit, put puzzles together, work on her activity books, and play cards.  She also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to her as Grandma Nanny’s “Goat.”

Barb is survived by her daughter, Robin (David) Thomas; son, Keith (Michaela) Young III; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; twin brothers; and half-siblings.  She was predeceased by her husband, Keith V. Young, Jr.; sons, William Rounds and Thomas Young; and granddaughter, Crystal Thomas.

Burial will be held privately by her family in the Pitcairn Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

