Barnett to become Jefferson County’s next sheriff

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Barnett is the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for Jefferson County sheriff.

He defeated fellow candidates Gerald Delosh and Perry Golden.

Barnett won 43 percent of the vote.

Golden, who received 35 percent of the vote, conceded to Barnett.

Golden has been working with the sheriff’s office for two decades and has been with the drug task force for the past 17 years.

“I wish I came up with a few hundred more votes and I look forward to working with my friend Pete Barnett,” said Golden

Delosh took 22 percent of the vote.

Since there aren’t any Democrats running in the general election in November, Barnett will become the new sheriff in 2023.

Barnett worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, retiring in 2013. He has been working part-time for the county district attorney and as an investigator for the public defender ever since.

He will replace Colleen O’Neill who is not running for a third term as sheriff.

