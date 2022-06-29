Brian F. Barnes, 60, of Hogansburg

Brian F. Barnes, 60, of 29 Swamp Road, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Brian F. Barnes, 60, of 29 Swamp Road, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Brian was born on September 18, 1961 in Malone, New York, the son of the late Antoine H. and Ann (Cook) Barnes. He graduated from Salmon River School and from the St. Lawrence County Police Academy. He married Amie Swamp on May 26, 1990 in Hogansburg, NY.

Brian was a Deputy Chief for 20 years with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police and was a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, coaching hockey and making rattles. He treasured his time with family and loved to watch his kids play sports.

He is survived by his loving wife Amie; five children, Kenkiokwine, Tewasherake, Tehanerahtaiens, Kaidynce and Ronerahtenonwes “Parker” all of Hogansburg; two chosen children, Molly Brockway and Sebastian Anderson; three sisters Carolyn White, Leona Barnes and Marjorie Skidders all of Akwesasne; and three brothers James (Robin) Barnes of Akwesasne; Tony (Vicky) Barnes, Jr. of Las Vegas; and Floyd “Beaver” Barnes of Akwesasne.

Besides his parents Antoine and Ann, Brian was predeceased by his daughter, Katsitsientha Barnes on August 18, 2009; and his sisters, Barbara Barnes on July 1, 2012; and Elaine Castor on March 19, 2016.

Friends may call at the family home, 29 Swamp Road beginning Thursday at 2:00 PM until Saturday at 10:00 AM when a funeral service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in Brian’s Memory to Sarah’s Guest House in Syracuse.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.