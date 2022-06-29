Carlene D. Forsythe, 84, of Gouverneur

Carlene D. Forsythe, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Funeral Home)

There will be no service at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Carlene was born on May 8, 1938 in Fine to the late Carlton W. Forsythe, Sr. and Mary M. (Wood) Forsythe. She attended school in Gouverneur. She is the widow of John Manly who passed away in 1997. Previous marriages to Donald Simmons and Harry Exford ended in divorce.

Carlene worked for the Groveton Paper mill as a paper packer until her retirement in 1978. She was a member of the Gouverneur Grange and enjoyed raising and breeding cats, dogs, and horses.

Her survivors include a son, Dale C. Simmons of Antwerp; four daughters, Christine Exford of Poughkeepsie, Tamie Brothers of Roanoke, VA, Daneen Phillips of Hailesboro, Teresa McDonald of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Carlton Forsythe, Jr. of Gouverneur, and a sister, Janice Forsythe of DeKalb. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, a brother, Roy Forsythe, and a grandson, Ryan McDonald.

Donation made in memory of Carlene may be made to Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 89 Grove St, Massena NY 13662.

