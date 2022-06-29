Craft fair & yard sale to benefit Children's Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser coming up in Lewis County to benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

Organizers Missy Gozalkowski and Trevor Mead talked about the Craft Fair and Yard Sale on 7 News This Morning.

The fundraiser will be at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

At this point, 18 vendors have signed up. There’s a $25 application fee for those who want to become a vendor. If you’re interested, you can contact Missy or Trevor via Facebook and they’ll send you an application.

