Craft Fair & Yard Sale to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser coming up in Lewis County to benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

Organizers Missy Gozalkowski and Trevor Mead talked about the Craft Fair and Yard Sale on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The fundraiser will be at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

At this point, 18 vendors have signed up. There’s a $25 application fee for those who want to become a vendor. If you’re interested, you can contact Missy or Trevor via Facebook and they’ll send you an application.

