Dr. Jeffrey Paul Bonner, 64, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Jeffrey Paul Bonner, 64, passed away on December 18, 2021 in Panama where he resided.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 7th at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles.

Jeffrey was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on October 10, 1957, the son of William and Sandra (Burte) Bonner.

He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Case-Western University from 1976-1978 studying Pre-pharmacy and the Ohio State University from 1978-1982 graduating with a BS in Pharmacology. He then attended Kansas University, carrying a 4.0 GPA and graduating with a doctoral degree in Pharmacology. The following year, he was selected to attend an American Society of Health Systems Pharmacist Fellowship at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, CA. Jeff had 3 publications in various journals and served as a Peer Reviewer for the Hospital Pharmacy Journal. He was also an adjunct professor at Albany College of Pharmacy. In addition, he served in the role as Preceptor for hospital rotations for students from Howard University College of Pharmacy.

Jeff served as a Chemical Specialist in the United States Army as well as being called back to active duty at the Walter Reed Hospital in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was awarded the following during his service; National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge with M-16 Rifle Bar, Expert Badge with hand grenade bar.

He worked locally as the Director of Pharmacy at E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur and as a Clinical Pharmacist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital while living in Gouverneur and eventually residing at Sylvia Lake.

Jeff married Denise Evans on June 19, 2004, at Sylvia Lake with Rev. Jennifer Santer officiating.

The couple moved to St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands in 2009 where he worked at Schneider Regional Medical Center as the Director of Pharmacy. In 2015, they relocated to Reno, NV where Jeff worked as a Clinical Pharmacist at Renown Medical Center for a couple years. They eventually returned to the Caribbean in which Jeff continued working as a Clinical Pharmacist at Juan Luis Hospital in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. After his retirement in September 2021 as a Clinical Pharmacist, he and Denise decided to move to Chiriqui, Panama for a new adventure.

Jeff was a member of the NRA, the ASHP and the Ohio State University.

He enjoyed rock and ice climbing, hiking, disc golf and bocce ball. He was also a certified scuba diver and enjoyed snorkeling. Jeff was an avid photographer and enjoyed cameras, and he especially cherished spending time with his wife and their dogs.

