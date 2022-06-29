Advertisement

Gary A. McIntyre, 63, of Balmat

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
BALMAT, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary A. McIntyre, 63, of Balmat will be private. Mr. McIntyre died early Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, at his home following a long illness, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Gary A. McIntyre was born on March 19, 1959, in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late George and Greeta (Denner) McIntyre. On August 23, 1980, he married Tammy Carter. Gary was a professional painter working for multiple painting companies over the years, most recently working for Scott Painting in Alexandria Bay. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at Pleasant Lake. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends and especially some special friends Dale, Herb, Jerry, and Jake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Tammy McIntyre, his sons Gary Lee McIntyre and his companion Megan and her son Brock of Gouverneur, and Shawn McIntyre and his companion Angie of Gouverneur. He is also survived by his brother George McIntyre II of Gouverneur.

He was predeceased by his sisters Gerry Ashley, Gail Hadfield, Grace Turnbull, and Greeta Sharpe.

Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

