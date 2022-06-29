Advertisement

Gray takes early lead in GOP Assembly primary

Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district
Scott Gray and Susan Duffy, candidates for New York's 116th state assembly district(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early results show Scott Gray leading Susan Duffy in the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District.

With 29 percent of precincts reporting, Gray has 55 percent of the vote to Duffy’s 45 percent.

Gray is a longtime Jefferson County Legislator who spent 6 years as the board’s chairman.

Duffy is a Lisbon businesswoman who prides herself on being a true conservative.

