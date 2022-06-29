Gray takes early lead in GOP Assembly primary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early results show Scott Gray leading Susan Duffy in the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District.

With 29 percent of precincts reporting, Gray has 55 percent of the vote to Duffy’s 45 percent.

Gray is a longtime Jefferson County Legislator who spent 6 years as the board’s chairman.

Duffy is a Lisbon businesswoman who prides herself on being a true conservative.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.