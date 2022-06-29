Advertisement

Hochul wins Democratic primary for governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. U.S. Sen. Kirsten...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Hochul on Monday in the race for New York's highest office. It's the most prominent endorsement yet for Hochul as she looks to secure the Democratic nomination and win the governorship in her own right.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Kathy Hochul is the unofficial winner of the Democratic primary for New York governor.

Hochul was propelled into the governor’s office when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid sexual harassment allegations. Hochul is hoping to become the first woman to win election to the New York governor’s office this fall.

She easily overcame challenges from fellow Democrats Jumaane Williams, New York City’s elected public advocate, and Congressman Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.

She will face the winner of the Republican primary in November’s general election.

Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor’s mansion this fall, which they’ve held since 2007.

