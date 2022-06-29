Hochul wins Democratic primary for governor

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Kathy Hochul is the unofficial winner of the Democratic primary for New York governor.

Hochul was propelled into the governor’s office when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid sexual harassment allegations. Hochul is hoping to become the first woman to win election to the New York governor’s office this fall.

She easily overcame challenges from fellow Democrats Jumaane Williams, New York City’s elected public advocate, and Congressman Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.

She will face the winner of the Republican primary in November’s general election.

Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor’s mansion this fall, which they’ve held since 2007.

