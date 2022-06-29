Advertisement

‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a child's death.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST POINT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities are investigating a baby’s death with two people arrested in the incident.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called on Monday about an unresponsive juvenile.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said deputies found evidence of neglect and a baby who was not breathing in a car.

WBRC reports Vinton Rockwell, 34, and Lauren Whittle, 29, have been arrested in the case, with the child dying despite efforts from first responders.

“It’s very emotional anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected,” Gentry said.

Rockwell and Whittle are facing manslaughter charges, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation remains ongoing.

