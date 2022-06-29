Advertisement

JCC budget plan looks to hike tuition, seek more county money

Jefferson Community College
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College plans to increase tuition under its proposed budget.

The spending plan would raise tuition by 2.9 percent. That’s a $72 increase per semester.

So JCC would cost $2,580 a semester for a full-time student.

The college anticipates 4 percent fewer full and part-time students on campus this fall, noting a majority of its students come from north country high schools, and those schools have graduating classes that are smaller than before.

JCC is also funded by New York state and Jefferson County, which is why the college is asking the county for more money.

It’s seeking an extra 2 percent from the county. That’s about $100,000.

