Jefferson County dispatcher retires after 35 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Signing off for the last time after 35 years of service, Jefferson County dispatcher Deb Reid is retiring.

Reid has seen the 911 dispatch center grow over the past decades from paper and pencil to computers.

She said Wednesday’s send-off was overwhelming.

Reid passed up the offer to ride down Waterman Drive one last time. Instead, she sprinted down the road, stopping only to hug and high-five her first responder family.

“It’s amazing but it’s very emotional to leave a job after 35 years. The workers in there, my co-workers, I wish them the best in their endeavors in the future. I thank everybody for their gifts, their encouragements as I walk out the door after 35 years,” she said.

Reid said that she took thousands of calls in her career, but one stands out more than the others.

Reid was on duty and had to take a call for a cardiac arrest - a call that happened to be for her own mother.

