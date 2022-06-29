John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Castorland

John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Route 126 died peacefully early morning on June 29, 2022, at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Route 126 died peacefully early morning on June 29, 2022, at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on December 1, 1935, in Heuvelton, New York to the late John & Elvira Zelle (Keyes) Smithers. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, was a machinist, and was employed by the New York Airbrake in Watertown for 32 years.

John married Diane Gayne on July 2, 1960. Mrs. Smithers died on April 16, 1976.

He is survived by his children, John B. Smithers, Jr., and his wife Tammy (Finley), Gouverneur, NY; Deborah Smithers, Pelham, NH; Scott Smithers, Theresa, NY; and Steve (Karie) Smithers, Pelham, NH. John is also survived by several siblings, Lucy Johnson, Grand Rapids, MI; Carmen Mussen, Anderson, SC; Elaine Thompson, Potsdam, NY; Rita Hillborne, Ogdensburg, NY; Francis Baxter, Norfolk NY; and 5- grandchildren, Lea, Eric, Kieley, Zack, Megan and 2- great-grandchildren.

John was an avid sprint car racing fan! Known for his eagle-eye for treeline treasures, and was a renowned pie connoisseur.

He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Diane, and several siblings, Alice Sinzer, Clara Newton, and Frank Smithers.

A private burial will be held in the Sandford Corners in Calcium, New York. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made in his memory at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.