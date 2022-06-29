Advertisement

Man suspected of killing wife, turning himself in; victim’s body found in car

David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the...
David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the jail with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after investigators say he turned himself in for the crime.

Police say 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the El Paso County Jail just after 1 p.m. Friday with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife, 44-year-old Melody Horton.

Horton’s body was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. It’s unclear how the vehicle got to the building, but it is possible Mitchell drove it there, KKTV reports.

Detectives say the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the cause and manner of Horton’s death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

