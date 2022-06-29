Advertisement

Mild with increasing clouds

Another comfortable day, but with a few more clouds
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - If you like your weather hot and steamy, you’ll have to wait.

Today starts clear, but clouds roll in for the afternoon. It will stay dry and not very humid. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be a comfortable 55 degrees.

Thursday starts out pleasant but will become humid by afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It stays muggy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be a hot one. It will be mostly sunny, humid, and in the upper 80s.

There’s a chance of rain Saturday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

