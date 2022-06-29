Morning Checkup: Samaritan Navigation Services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re getting treatment for breast or other cancers at Samaritan Medical Center, you won’t be on your own.

Registered nurse Crystal Sterling is a breast care nurse navigator at Women’s Wellness & Breast Care. RN Faith Campanaro is an oncology nurse navigator at the Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Each serves as a single point of contact for patients to guide them through their treatment and make sure they get the services they need.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

To learn more, you can call Women’s Wellness & Breast Care at 315-785-4155 or the Walker Center for Cancer Care at 315-785-4673. You can also visit samaritanhealth.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.