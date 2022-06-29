Advertisement

New York’s 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

Rich Morris of Toadflax Nursery plants marijuana seedlings for the adult recreational market at...
Rich Morris of Toadflax Nursery plants marijuana seedlings for the adult recreational market at Homestead Farms and Ranch in Clifton Park, N.Y., Friday, June 3, 2022.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally. Thin-leafed plants are stretching toward the sun in farms around the state.

In a novel move, New York gave 203 CBD hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year. Big indoor growers are expected to join later.

Giving a head start to hemp growers is an unusual way to gear up a marijuana market. States typically rely initially on their existing medical growers, like New Jersey did for its launch earlier this year.

