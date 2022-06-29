Pabst Shootout returns to Can-Am Speedway

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It will be a big night of racing Wednesday with the return of the Pabst Shootout, an annual event that is sure to pack them in.

Of all the events held at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville over the years, the Pabst Shootout seems to be the event that fans reach an extra level of excitement for.

An event that track owner Tyler Bartlett wanted to bring back.

It’s a stage that presents the best Small Block Modifieds in the state and beyond.

Dirt Car Sportsman, Dirt Car 358 Modifieds, Empire Super Sprints and the Thunder Cars -- and fireworks – all part of the Pabst Shootout Wednesday night. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. General admission gates open at 4 p.m.

It’s a big night of racing at Can-Am Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.