Advertisement

Pabst Shootout returns to Can-Am Speedway

Pabst Shootout returns to Can-Am Speedway
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It will be a big night of racing Wednesday with the return of the Pabst Shootout, an annual event that is sure to pack them in.

Of all the events held at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville over the years, the Pabst Shootout seems to be the event that fans reach an extra level of excitement for.

An event that track owner Tyler Bartlett wanted to bring back.

It’s a stage that presents the best Small Block Modifieds in the state and beyond.

Dirt Car Sportsman, Dirt Car 358 Modifieds, Empire Super Sprints and the Thunder Cars -- and fireworks – all part of the Pabst Shootout Wednesday night. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. General admission gates open at 4 p.m.

It’s a big night of racing at Can-Am Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown
Town of Watertown water main breaks - again

Latest News

Pabst Shootout returns to Can-Am Speedway
The Watertown Rapids were back in action Sunday afternoon at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting...
Sunday Sports: Rapids beat Boonville on home turf
Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids look to hold onto win streak
The Watertown Rapids were back home Saturday night playing host to the Oneonta Outlaws in a...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Rapids look to hold onto win streak