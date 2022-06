WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police say a missing Jefferson County teen has been located.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was found safe and in good health.

Police thanked the public for helping them with their search.

Crosby was last seen on June 22 in the town of Brownville. She was located on Tuesday.

