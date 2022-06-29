Advertisement

Police officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect at Saranac Lake Stewart’s Shop

Officer involved shooting
Officer involved shooting(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Saranac Lake police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect at the village’s Stewart’s Shop Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said two members of the Saranac Lake Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Bloomingdale Avenue Stewart’s at 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, state police said the officers encountered a man armed with a knife and a confrontation ensued.

According to police, one of the officers fired their duty weapon and struck the unidentified man, who died.

Officials said the man who was stabbed was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

State and village police along with the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Troopers said there is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it’s available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown
Town of Watertown water main breaks - again

Latest News

Drowning
Autopsy: actress Mary Mara accidentally drowned
WWNY
Volunteer drivers needed in St. Lawrence County
WWNY
WWNY Volunteer drivers needed in St. Lawrence County
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
Police locate missing teen