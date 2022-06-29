Police officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect at Saranac Lake Stewart’s Shop

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Saranac Lake police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect at the village’s Stewart’s Shop Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said two members of the Saranac Lake Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Bloomingdale Avenue Stewart’s at 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, state police said the officers encountered a man armed with a knife and a confrontation ensued.

According to police, one of the officers fired their duty weapon and struck the unidentified man, who died.

Officials said the man who was stabbed was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

State and village police along with the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Troopers said there is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it’s available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.