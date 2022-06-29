Robert J. Washer, 78, of Glen Park

Robert J. Washer, 78, Glen Park, passed away Tuesday evening on June 28th, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Washer, 78, Glen Park, passed away Tuesday evening on June 28th, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

The funeral will be 12 noon on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial with military honors will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 10 am prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. There will be a reception at the Glen Park Fire Station following the burial service.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Barbara and Helen Witham Washer, Glen Park, Christine and Wayne Armstrong, Charlotte, NC; a son James and Julie Washer, Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; four grand puppies and one grand kitten. He was predeceased by his wife Judy in 2016, a grandson Brent Michael Rexford, two brothers Harlow and Fred Washer and his parents Frances and Ruth.

He was born in Watertown, April 13, 1944, a son to Frances and Ruth Allen Washer. He was educated in the Lansing St. School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School and was a 1962 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy, all in Watertown.

Mr. Washer served with the US Air Force during the Vietnam years from 1964-1968. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

Bob worked for Bomax in Watertown from 1968-1998. He then went to work for the Village of Glen Park Department of Public Works in 2000, retiring in 2011.

Bob married Judy A. Fish April 4th, 1970 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Mrs. Washer passed away January 26th, 2016.

Bob was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville. He was a member and former Fire Chief with the Glen Park Volunteer Fire Department from 1971 until the present. He was a Glen Park village trustee from 2013 to 2021 and had served as deputy mayor for several years. His hobbies were fishing, following Nascar and home repair and renovations.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Parkinson’s Association.

Online condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.