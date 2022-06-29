Rollin I. Tremont, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rollin I. Tremont, 96, a native of Watertown, and longtime resident of Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at his home in the Ives Hill Retirement Community.

Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery Mausoleum, Hillside , IL. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by his companion of many years Laverne Isley, nieces and nephews, Frederick Tremont, TN, Donald and Olin Tremont, Watertown, Roger Tremont, Adams Center, Judy Jerome, Utica, Peter Jerome, Duluth, GA, Mark Tremont, Leola, PA, Robert Tremont, Deptford, NJ, Eric Degni, Westmorland, Jill Degni, NYC Janice Degni, Homer, NY, and Linda Martin, his companion’s daughter who considered Rollin her father; many great and great great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 1978, two brothers Vernon and Donald Tremont and two sisters Marilyn Jerome and Rosabell Degni.

Rollin was born in the Town of Watertown, May 19, 1926, a son to Donald and Grovene Ives Tremont. He graduated from Adams Center High School at age 15. He was drafted into the US Army in 1944 and served in the Combat Infantry. Rollin served with the Acorn Division in the campaigns in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He fought in the “Battle of the Bulge.” Among his decorations and citations were the EAME ribbon with three Bronze Stars and a Silver Star. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946.

Rollin married Margaret Schuler in 1948. She passed away in 1978.

Rollin worked as a technician in the Argonne national Laboratory at the University of Chicago for many years retiring in 1981. He lived in Berkeley, IL for many years until moving back to the Watertown area in 2011. Rollin was an avid Chicago Cub MLB baseball fan.

Online condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.