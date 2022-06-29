See results of all local primary elections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were other primary races in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties Tuesday.

Incumbent Lewis County Court Judge Daniel King defeated Caleb Petzoldt in both the Republican and Conservative party primaries.

The race still goes on to November, since Petzoldt is also on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

In St. Lawrence County, in the Republican primary for the District 12 Legislature seat, one vote separates incumbent John Burke and Renee Azzopardi.

