Stephen “Steve” Aldous Zeh, 59, of Heuvelton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen “Steve” Aldous Zeh, 59, of Lisbon Street, Heuvelton died at his home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

Funeral will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Brick Chapel Church, Canton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brick Chapel Cemetery Association or to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

Steve was born September 1, 1962 in Oneida, NY and was a son of the late John P. and Marie (Rodee) Zeh. He graduated Horseheads High School and attended Hofstra University on Long Island.

Steve most recently worked as a Personal Assistant at Town & Country Vet Clinic. Previously he was a bartender at Doug’s Tavern and managed Inn on the Greens. He also worked as a salesman for various jewelry companies.

Steve is survived by brother Dr. Jack (Carol) Zeh of Russell; sister Robin & Kevin Angley of Raleigh, NC; two nephews William (Ashley) Zeh of Webster, NY and Stephen (Amanda) Zeh of Cary, NC; great-nephew Oliver Zeh; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Rev. Warren Zeh.

Steve was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing and being with family.

