Troopers find man dead in woman’s home; she’s charged with murder
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Troopers say they were asked on Monday to check on the welfare of 29-year-old Charles Rothenburg of Sandy Creek. Their investigation led them on Wednesday to the home of 62-year-old Alva Parsons at 5863 Route 11.
That, they say, is where they found Rothenburg’s body.
Parsons was charged with second-degree murder and taken to Oswego County jail to await arraignment.
Troopers ask anyone with information to call them at 315-366-6600 as they continue their investigation.
