Advertisement

Volunteer drivers needed in St. Lawrence County

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers in St. Lawrence County.

Christine Currier, St. Lawrence County Programs Director for VTC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the need for drivers. Watch her interview above.

Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles to take people who don’t have a ride to medical, dental, mental health, and other types of appointments.

The VTC provided more than a million miles worth of rides to residents of the tri-county area in 2021.

For more information, call 315-714-2034 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Actress apparently drowns during visit to Cape Vincent
Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg is on fire
Fire breaks out at old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Crews repair a water main break in the town of Watertown
Town of Watertown water main breaks - again

Latest News

Officer involved shooting
Police officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect at Saranac Lake Stewart’s Shop
Drowning
Autopsy: actress Mary Mara accidentally drowned
WWNY
WWNY Volunteer drivers needed in St. Lawrence County
State Police are asking for your help in finding Karli Crosby.
Police locate missing teen