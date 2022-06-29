Volunteer drivers needed in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers in St. Lawrence County.

Christine Currier, St. Lawrence County Programs Director for VTC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the need for drivers. Watch her interview above.

Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles to take people who don’t have a ride to medical, dental, mental health, and other types of appointments.

The VTC provided more than a million miles worth of rides to residents of the tri-county area in 2021.

For more information, call 315-714-2034 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org

