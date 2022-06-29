Advertisement

Watertown water main back to full operation

Town of Watertown DPW crews work to repair a broken water main that officials say is now back...
Town of Watertown DPW crews work to repair a broken water main that officials say is now back in service.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Town of Watertown officials say service should be back to normal after a series of water main breaks over the last few days.

Issues with the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road began Sunday. It left customers along outer Washington Street (U.S. Route 11) and county routes 155 and 67 without water.

It was fixed, but the main burst again a day later. On Tuesday crews replaced the main entirely.

Town officials say everything should be back to normal, but customers in that area will need to boil water before drinking or cooking with it for the next four or five days.

