Zeldin inches closer to GOP nomination for NY governor

Lee Zeldin
Lee Zeldin(WBNG)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the votes counted, Congressman Lee Zeldin is leading in the Republican primary for New York governor.

Earlier in the evening, Andrew Guiliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, was neck and neck with Zeldin for the top spot.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is in third place and millionaire businessman Harry Wilson is in last place.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Kathy Hochul in November’s general election.

