Adams Summer Concert Series gets underway next week

Adams Summer Concert Series
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, the Adams Summer Concert Series starts next week.

Organizers Cathy Peyton and John McFadden told us about what local musicians we can expect to see and hear during the series.

You can check that out in the video above.

Concerts are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from July 6 to August 10 at the Adams Fire Department pavilion on Main Street. If it rains, performances will be in the Sixtown meeting house.

Find out more at villageofadams.com.

